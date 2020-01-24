Neil Armstrong’s family donates Apollo 11 artifacts to Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A pair of Neil Armstrong artifacts are now in Hutchinson. The Cosmosphere landed the space memorabilia thanks to a donation from the Neil Armstrong



In a press release, the Cosmosphere said the first item is a flown –meaning it has been in space – four-inch by six-inch, U.S. flag from the Apollo 11 mission, when Neil Armstrong became the first human being to step foot on the surface of the moon. The second item is a small piece of fabric from the wing of the “Wright Flyer”- the first flying machine built by the Wright brothers. The artifact also made the journey on the Apollo 1 mission and was present in the Lunar Module as the craft touched the surface of the moon.

Armstrong’s sons, Rick and Mark, decided to donate the two items items from the late astronaut’s personal collection of space memorabilia to the Cosmosphere after a recent visit.

“Rick Armstrong was here in the December of 2018 as a guest for our 50th anniversary of our celebration of our Apollo 8,” said Jim Remar, Cosmosphere President and CEO. “And he really liked the museum but realized we didn’t have a lot of the way of Apollo 11 objects on display. It’s not everyday that you acquire objects from the first man to walk on the moon and it’s just something that at times you just pinch yourself and just wow this is amazing.”

The artifacts will go on display in the Hall of Space Museum later this year. An exact date has not yet been set.