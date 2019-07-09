New business and WPD efforts help toward revitalization of Wichita’s Historic Midtown neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents in Wichita’s Historic Midtown neighborhood are seeing changes they say are for the better.

Revitalization, that is what people near North Broadway are calling it.

From the Wichita Police Department’s Broadway Corridor Team, to new food spots, residents say the neighborhood is seeing positive moves being made.

The building at 1302 North Broadway, did not see any action for several years until opening up again June 26th, with Krispy Krunchy Chicken, bringing people through who normally don’t come to this part of town.

“We’re seeing people from all over Wichita,” said Nancy Molina, a manager at Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “From the west side, south side, you know, north side, east side.”

David Sandoval, another one of the managers at Krispy Krunchy Chicken, has lived in the Midtown neighborhood for years, and has seen all the changes.

“Not only are we dealing with businesses not being around and no where to go, the homeless aspect of it,” he said. “It’s hard around here.”

But, he hopes Krispy Krunchy Chicken is one step towards revamping North Broadway.

La Chinita, on North Broadway, will be moving to a vacant building four blocks down the street. And, they want to make sure their old location won’t go unused.

“We’re going to be closing it for a little bit, and then we’re hoping to open a new restaurant here, a different style of restaurant,” said Abraham Sebastian, an owner at La Chinita.

And, aside from the additional businesses, those who live here say, the Wichita Police Department’s Broadway Corridor Team is also essential toward Midtown’s revitalization.

“They’re helping out,” said Ricky Lee. “They’re trying to clean up and keep it functional and operational.”

Wichita Police say a study done by Wichita State in May 2019, shows 86 percent of people surveyed, felt that safety improved in the community because of the Broadway Corridor Team’s actions.