WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new charge has been filed in relation to an ongoing child sexual exploitation investigation into the former police chief of Burns, Joel Womochil.

Court documents show Taylor Mullen was charged on Dec. 2 with one count of production of child pornography. The affidavit alleges Mullen produced videos of Jessica Quave in sexually explicit conduct with a minor in April 2021.

The superseding indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Womochil, Quave, and Denise Sandmann Yoder in the case. Womochil was federally charged by the grand jury with:

Two counts of Conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child — production of child pornography

Possession of child pornography

Distribution of child pornography

Quave was charged by the grand jury with:

Conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child — production of child pornography

Sexual exploitation of a child — production of child pornography

Yoder was charged by the grand jury with:

Conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child — production of child pornography

Three counts of Sexual exploitation of a child — production of child pornography

The affidavit alleges Quave and Mullen produced the videos at Womochil’s direction at their home in Council Grove. During a Mirandized interview, Mullen allegedly admitted he knew Quave was sexually abusing the child and that she was recording it with her smartphone. Mullen also admitted to assisting Quave in recording the sexual abuse, according to the affidavit.

Womochil was charged in Butler County with 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a child on Aug. 16. Police allege that he possessed sexual images or videos of children under the age of 18. He resigned as Burns police chief on Aug. 8.

When Womochil resigned, the City Council voted to hire him as an administrative consultant for the Burns Police Department in order to help with the transition to a new chief.

After the allegation against Womochil, the City Council held a special meeting in which they reversed the previous decision. The City says that it no longer is affiliated with him in any way.

Womochil, Yoder and Quave each entered not guilty pleas. Mullen was scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday.