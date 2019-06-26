New chief judge appointed for 18th Judicial District

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed District Judge Jeff Goering as chief judge of the 18th Judicial District effective from June 30 through December 31, 2019.

Goering will succeed Judge James Fleetwood, who will retire June 29.

The 18th Judicial District is composed of Sedgwick County.

“We are glad that Judge Goering has agreed to serve as chief judge, providing continuity in capable leadership in the 18th Judicial District,” said Lawton Nuss, chief justice of the Kansas Supreme Court.

Goering was elected in 2004 as a district judge.

Goering graduated from Washburn University School of Law and has worked as an assistant district attorney in the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Each of Kansas’ 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to his or her judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.