New concept to spruce up 17th Street, will feature League 42 designs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Wichita City Council has approved a $270,000 design concept that will improve the area of 17th Street from Broadway to I-135.

The project is called Aesthetic Design Concept and without hesitation, all members of city council approved the plan on Tuesday (Aug. 6).

“I am really excited about this,” said Brandon Johnson, city council member. “The concept is even better than what I saw the last time.”

The latest renderings released by Wichita Public Works are quite detailed.

Rendering of Aesthetic Design Concept (Courtesy: City of Wichita)

Many city leaders say change like this is needed in the neighborhood.

“If you’ve driven down 17th from Broadway to the Canal Route, you know that it’s due for a face lift,” said Bob Lutz, Executive Director of League 42.

Lutz knows firsthand about the needs of the McAdams Park Area. He mentors and coaches dozens of kids in the area. The changes to come will happen right next to the ball fields.

The design includes aesthetic enhancements including League 42 logos, on-street bike lanes, walkways, shaded artwork, drainage improvements and diagonal parking spaces.

Also, the intersection near 17th and Ohio will be redone.

Rendering of Aesthetic Design Concept (Courtesy: City of Wichita)

“We’re just happy to be a part of this whole thing,” said Lutz. “We think that the improvements to 17th [Street] not only enhance the city, but they enhance what we are trying to accomplish with League 42.”

Another unique aspect of the plans is a statue of Jackie Robinson.

Lutz said the artist for the sculpture is from Derby.

Panels of the baseball legend are also included in the design.

“It’s worthwhile for our kids to know and have the understanding that if you set your mind to something, you can do whatever you want to do,” said Lutz.

Some of the students he’s talking about played a part in the design of the project. Students were asked what designs they think should come to the area.

Design created by student (Courtesy: City of Wichita)

“We’re building from the ground floor up much like this project is being built,” said Lutz. “We’re excited about the future and that future is all about our young people.”

The city said construction will begin before the end of 2019.

Lutz said the unveiling of the Jackie Robinson statue will come right before the first pitch to kick off the 2020 League 42 baseball season.

For more information about the Aesthetic Design Concept and to see all the renderings, click here.