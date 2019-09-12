New deputy DCF secretary named

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Department for Children and Families secretary Laura Howard named Megan Dodge deputy secretary of operations for the agency.

Dodge brings years of experience in government management to the position.

“I am excited Megan has decided to share her talent and expertise in public administration with the Department for Children and Families,” Howard said. “We have a lot of moving parts in DCF and I am confident Megan will use her experience and talent to ensure the agency runs smoothly.”

Dodge and her family recently returned to Kansas after living in San Antonio, Texas for several years. She served in various capacities working for the City of San Antonio, most recently as assistant director for the government & public affairs department, where she oversaw government relations, audio visual/video production and creative services. During her tenure, Dodge worked to implement San Antonio’s legislative priorities and led various projects to enhance public participation and transparency in city government, serving a community of 1.5 million residents. While in San Antonio, Megan also worked in the office of management & budget and the city manager’s office.

Prior to her work in San Antonio, Dodge also served Kansas local governments, working in the county manager’s office for Johnson County and in the city manager’s office for Bonner Springs.

“My family and I are thrilled to be back in our home state of Kansas,” Dodge said. “I look forward to supporting the great teams we have at DCF, making sure employees have the resources necessary to do the important work of protecting children and strengthening families.”

In her role as deputy secretary of operations, Dodge will manage the agency’s information technology, fiscal and facilities departments.

Dodge earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and Public Administration at the University of Kansas, she completed KU’s Master of Public Administration Program..

LATEST STORIES: