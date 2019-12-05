New details in case of woman who shot boyfriend in a south Wichita warehouse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are new details brought to light from court documents in the case of a woman charged with fatally shooting her boyfriend.

Stacey Peters is accused of second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Robert Duvall in November.

The new documents show Peter’s claims Duvaul came at her with a gun inside a south Wichita warehouse.

Police say Peters and Duvaul were in a relationship. Peters told police that she and Duvall were arguing. Duvaul had a gun and was threatening to kill her, so she shot him in self-defense.

Following the shooting, Peters called other people stating what had happened. There was no call to police until over an hour-and-a-half later, when one of the people Peters called convinced her to do so.

The documents make no mention of if Duvall was actually armed.

