New details on sexual battery allegations against Benton City administrator

BENTON, Kan. (KSNW) — New details were released Wednesday in the investigation of the sexual battery allegations against Benton City administrator and former police lieutenant Charles Hefton.

Hefton was arrested two weeks ago. The alleged incident involved a former female employee of the City of Benton. Benton Police Chief Braeden Moore made the report. Chief Moore said Hefton would talk about the victim frequently and refer to the two as soulmates.

In August of 2019, the victim said Hefton inappropriately touched her twice in one day. She reported the incident to her husband, and then to Chief Moore.

Hefton has been released from the Butler County Jail and is currently on paid administrative leave.