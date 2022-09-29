WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Aug. 11, a driver at Club Rodeo damaged multiple cars, hurt at least three people, and caused damage to the club. According to new information released by the Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office (SCSO), the incident caused over $110,000 in damage.

According to the SCSO, deputies were dispatched to a report of an injury accident and building damage at Club Rodeo just before 11 p.m., after a concert. The caller reported a silver Yukon Denali drove through the parking lot and struck multiple vehicles, pedestrians, and the building.

Upon arrival, deputies say they located the vehicle in question. It was unoccupied, but witnesses on the scene advised that the driver, described as a Hispanic male in his 40s, headed southbound on the nearby railroad tracks on foot. Deputies checked the area and were unable to locate the driver.

According to the SCSO, surveillance video shows the man walking and getting into an SUV. He then proceeds to pull forward, strike a pickup truck, leave the area, reverse back into the area, and continue to travel forward and in reverse multiple times. A group of women can be seen on foot yelling at the vehicle, the SCSO says.

Police spoke with multiple witnesses:

One of the bouncers at the club reports that he chased the SUV, and once he caught up, he yelled at the driver to stop. He also reports being dragged by the SUV, and when he got off the car, he rolled and hit his head on the bumper of a parked vehicle in the lot. The bouncer proceeded to chase the vehicle into the road and saw the driver take off on foot from the SUV. He received injuries to his chest and knee but refused EMS transport.

Another bouncer reports that the driver ran over his foot while in reverse. He later went to the hospital to be seen.

A group of women was reportedly struck as well.

Two patrons of the club who are married reported leaving the club to see the SUV circling the lot at a high rate of speed. The husband tried to jump out of the way, and the SUV turned straight for him. The wife reported seeing the SUV drive for the front doors before turning away and heading toward the alleyway, straight for her. They were both able to get out of the way and watched the SUV reverse into the building two or three times. Reportedly, the SUV proceeded to drive quickly through the lot, striking four vehicles before leaving, hopping the center median, and continuing east when he was stopped by a train. He attempted to turn around, but the vehicle stopped, and he left the scene on foot. An employee of the club reported to police to have witnessed this as well.

Damage:

The building received damage to the metal facade, the west front sliding glass door, and the pillar of the waking, causing the roof to sag. Damage to the building is estimated at $75,000, according to Sedgwick County.

Damage to a 2010 Dodge Journey at Club Rodeo on Aug. 11 (Courtesy: Michelle Gott)

Sedgwick County states the following cars reported receiving damage in the parking lot:

Car Damage Estimate Red Ford Fusion Rear bumper $4,271.40 Blue Dodge Caliber Rear and passenger side

Car was pushed into another vehicle $6,000 2010 Dodge Journey Driver, rear, and passenger side $8,128.97 White Mazda 3 Driver, rear, and passenger side $16,991.55 Grey Nissan Altima (rental) Driver and rear side No estimate White Ford F150 Front bumper $1,576.13

The damage to five of the six vehicles listed totals $35,968.05.

The damage to the building and the vehicles totals $111,968.05.

A suspect was arrested and booked on Aug. 15. He has since been released from custody on bond.