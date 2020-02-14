Live Now
Watch KSN News at 5

New details released on the 2019 death of Wichita woman

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

John D. Pepper

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department released new details in the July, 2019 death of 72-year-old Rita Golden.

John Pepper is charged with capitol murder in the death of Rita Golden.

In a released affidavit, WPD says Golden’s daughter told police she found her mom on the floor and that there was blood on her face, hands and shirt.

Golden was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Officers stated they found John Pepper hiding in a closet in the home.

An autopsy report says Golden’s body was found partially clothed but nude from the waist down. The blood found on his hand was later tested and found to be from Golden.

Golden’s daughter told police Golden would not let Pepper in her house alone.

Pepper is being held on a one-million dollar bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories