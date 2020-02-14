New details released on the 2019 death of Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department released new details in the July, 2019 death of 72-year-old Rita Golden.

John Pepper is charged with capitol murder in the death of Rita Golden.

In a released affidavit, WPD says Golden’s daughter told police she found her mom on the floor and that there was blood on her face, hands and shirt.

Golden was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Officers stated they found John Pepper hiding in a closet in the home.

An autopsy report says Golden’s body was found partially clothed but nude from the waist down. The blood found on his hand was later tested and found to be from Golden.

Golden’s daughter told police Golden would not let Pepper in her house alone.

Pepper is being held on a one-million dollar bond.