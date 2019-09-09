New development on the way to Riverside

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For years, the Riverside Academy was home to youth that were considered at-risk. Going back decades it was home to unwed mothers.

This week the Academy, formerly known as the Booth Hospital, is coming down.

“It’s bittersweet to see it go,” said Chris Hagman, Riverside resident. “It’s such a piece of history to Riverside.”

Hagman says it has been controversial since it was closed roughly two years ago.

City council member Cindy Claycomb says she has talked to Riverside residents about the property.

“So, I’ve had several meeting with neighbors out there who have called about various issues,” said Claycomb. “One being people breaking into the building and staying there when they weren’t supposed to.”

The owner, Jerry Jones with Jones commercial development group, says he is building new upscale housing. So the building is coming down.

“We are working on plans for an upscale residential project. A small neighborhood,” said Jones. “Something that will take advantage of the views of the golf course, and we love the Riverside neighborhood.”

Long before Jones owned the property, it was home to unwed mothers and in recent years it has been home to Riverside Academy for at-risk youth.

Hagman says in the recent past he has chased off people squatting in the building.

“But yeah, it’s kind of bittersweet seeing it come down,” said Hagman. “Definitely been neighborhood concerns, drug use, homelessness. I do not blame them because when you have a vacant building, that’s where you’re going to go. Mostly just people trying to find shelter in a vacant building.”

Hagman says police have stepped up patrols to look for people breaking into the building.

“There’s been a couple of times we have run people off that are just kind of squatting I guess you could call it,” said Hagman. “But it’s a piece of history.”

Jones says they hope to get something new developed started next year.

Claycomb says the city will have a park in the city-owned property on part of the complex. There will also be lighting on a bike path next to the river.

“You always like to see development,” said Claycomb. “So when you look at Riverside it has its own character and charm, right? And so I would like for whatever is developed there to pick up that character and charm.”

