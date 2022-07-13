WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As inflation continues to cause problems in the pocketbook for many Kansans, a new membership by Dillon’s could alleviate some of that pressure.

According to a news release, the membership is called Boost by Kroger Plus and is a paid membership that gives customers expanded access to savings and coupons.

“We know our customers are looking to stretch their budgets — and we think this is a great way to help them save money while making grocery shopping more convenient,” Steve Dreher, president of Dillon Stores, said. “With the rising prices of fuel, relief at the pump is more important than ever. The opportunity for Boost members to earn 2X fuel points on every purchase is a great way to make their commutes and summer vacations a little less expensive.”

The membership is split into two tiers, with one costing $59 per year and the next costing $99 per year. The Dillon’s website says some of the benefits of these packages are:

Two times fuel points per $1 spent

Digital coupons

Weekly specials

Order groceries online

$100 in savings on specialty brands

Free next-day delivery or in as little as two hours

The $99 per year Boost membership also gives members free delivery in as little as two hours.

In addition to Dillon’s, the Boost program is available to customers across the Kroger Family of Companies. For more information, you can visit their website by clicking here.