New drug court about to begin in Lawrence area

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – A new court focused on helping people overcome substance abuse is set to begin operating this week in the Lawrence area.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Douglas County plans to accept 15 participants who have been charged with a nonviolent felony and are having difficulty staying drug-free to participate in the 16-month, four-stage program.

Through the program, participants will follow an individualized treatment plan to address their addiction and then receive support to find jobs.

Those who successfully complete the program would get their criminal charges dropped.

