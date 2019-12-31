1  of  2
Live Now
Watch live: 2020 New Year celebrations around the world Watch KSN News at 5

New drug court about to begin in Lawrence area

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – A new court focused on helping people overcome substance abuse is set to begin operating this week in the Lawrence area.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Douglas County plans to accept 15 participants who have been charged with a nonviolent felony and are having difficulty staying drug-free to participate in the 16-month, four-stage program.

Through the program, participants will follow an individualized treatment plan to address their addiction and then receive support to find jobs.

Those who successfully complete the program would get their criminal charges dropped.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Josh Silverman
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.