WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new exhibit in the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum has opened, showcasing the city’s history with the electric guitar.

The exhibit is called “History of the Electric Guitar and Its Early Players.” The city says this is a great tie-in to Wichita, because in 1932, a Wichitan named Gabe Brewer staged the world’s first electric guitar performance.

“I’d say that if you like the electric guitar even just a little it, you should come down and visit,” Deke Dickerson, a local musician, said. “Its stuff going all the way back to the 30s all the way up to the modern day. And a lot of it has a Wichita connection.”

Dickerson is the man who decided to bring the exhibit to the ICT. It will continue to run through October 2022.