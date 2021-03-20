New Health Order: Sedgwick County loosens restrictions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Sedgwick County continues to lift restrictions starting tomorrow. Under the New Health Order school districts can choose to opt out of the mask mandate. It also lifts all limits on mass gatherings and the order does away with capacity caps on businesses and restaurants.

KSN talked with an Economic Analyst and the Wichita Chamber both saying this is good news. They believe this will help boost the economy in Sedgwick County and bring some sort of normalcy to local businesses.



Director for Economic Development at WSU, Jeremy Hill says this will help bring revenue to the hospitality field. Meaning restaurants and entertainment venues will soon see a change. He says these sectors were hit the hardest during the pandemic and they will be the ones who benefit the most from this.

“I think we’ll see that in one segment that kind of a domino effect to see a few things happen now, but as a few jobs get hired back, they get more of their money to go spend, that’s going to start expanding out more and more to other sectors,” said Director for Economic Development at WSU, Jeremy Hill.

“You know hopefully generate some revenue help small business owners help employees, be able to earn money and provide for their family. So, it’s positive thing, the loosening of restrictions”, said Vice President of Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, Andrew Wiens.

Hill predicts once the hospitality industry starts to see increases that the county could add around 35,000 jobs in the next three to four months.