New interim Wichita police chief announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new interim Wichita police chief has been announced.

Deputy Chief Lemuel Moore has been selected to serve as the interim chief of the Wichita Police Department (WPD).

This comes after Chief Gordon Ramsay announced he will be leaving the department, effective March 1.

According to the department, an extensive search process will be conducted to select their new leader.

Moore is a 30 year veteran of the Wichita Police Department and has served in a number of capacities during his career. He started as a beat officer in Patrol East and Patrol North, before becoming a DARE and School Liaison Officer, according to WPD.

The WPD also say he has also served as a detective in the Undercover Narcotic Section, Financial Crimes Unit and Exploited and Missing Child Unit. His time in the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain found him working in various capacities at Patrol South, Patrol West and the Law Enforcement Training Center. Moore has also served the community through his involvement on the Board of Directors for the Family Crisis Center.

“This extensive experience in serving Wichita uniquely qualifies him for the Interim Police Chief position,” said City Manager Bob Layton. “During the next 30 days, Interim Chief Moore will work with Chief Ramsay to ensure a smooth transition for the Department.”