New life coming to Joyland as cleanup begins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It is out with the old and in with the new at Wichita’s Joyland.

Monday crews started clearing the way for the future of one of the city’s most iconic places.

It was the first day of cleanup on the actual park portion of the nearly 57 acres.

Owner Greg Dunnegan gave KSN’s Tiffany Lane an exclusive look at a place where old memories will soon turn into new ones.

It is the future site of the “Joyland Event Complex.”

“As a kid it brings back a lot of memories,” he said. “It’s amazing.”

Taking a tour of the old Joyland Amusement Park, felt a little like a scene out of Jurassic Park.

“This is the bridge that led into Joyland itself, as you came through it after you paid your ticket,” he said during a drive through the tall trees.

Monday, Dunnegan and his team started uncovering the areas he remembered enjoying as a kid.

“This is one of the spots here where the Log Jam was,” he said while driving by.

The old slide could be seen surrounded by green. And metal remains at the old Whacky Shack.

And, the area where you could would wait for the roller coaster is filled with debris.

“Other than a couple of picnic shelters out down below and the go-kart track, there’s really about the only thing left,” said Dunnegan.

Once old pieces of history are uncovered from the mess, Dunnegan has plans for the new complex.

“Two or three different businesses that we’re planning on putting in here, and then first objective is to put some areas throughout the park to be able to host the weddings,” he said.

So for the next few months, the team of a dozen will be hard at work with their chainsaws and their lawn mowers.

“Joyland appealed to so many people that it was part of Wichita,” said Dunnegan. “And, that’ll never go away.”

He says any structures or rides that remain standing will not be torn down.

He hopes the wedding venues will be ready by March.

Everything else they will decide as they continue cleaning up.