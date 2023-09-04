WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A meditation center two years in the making is finally open. The center located at Lao Buddhist Associates of Kansas will soon offer classes to the public after opening on the last day of the Lao Festival.

The meditation center has a dual purpose: To introduce people to the practice of meditation and to act as a welcome center for people unfamiliar with Southeast Asian cultures.

It’s a new space for meditation and reflection.

“For those people who are interested, it’s a way for them to kind of get away from the business of life and just come in and learn and develop self-awareness,” said Stephanie Rattanavongsa, liaison for the Lao Buddhist Temple of Wichita.

Starting in October, the center will hold weekly meditation sessions guided by a monk.

“Meditation is very important for all human beings,” said Khamphou Milayoume, abbot of the Lao Buddhist Temple of Wichita. “The people need meditation to develop their mind, to develop their spiritual.”

Milayoume said he wants this center to be open to all in the community.

“Everyone can practice meditations, not only Buddhist,” said Milayoume.

Before the meditation hall’s doors even opened, monks traveled to the building from across the world. They spent months hand-carving religious and cultural art to decorate the inside of the space.

“When the monks do the artworks, they do chantings and meditate to focus on their work,” Milayoume said.

“I think it just is within them for their religion to make sure that this place, this temple will last and will stand into generations for their kids” said Rattanavongsa.

Newcomers shouldn’t be intimidated by the tight-knit community, according to Rattanavongsa.

“When you come to the Laos temple, we leave all judgment behind,” said Rattanavongsa. “We leave the world behind.”

Specific times for guided meditations are not yet set. They’ll likely be held on Thursday or Sunday nights from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.