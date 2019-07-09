New plans for the old Joyland

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Is there a future of Wichita’s abandoned Joyland Amusement Park?

Owners Greg and Tina Dunnegan are working toward redeveloping the area that sits near Hillside and Pawnee.

“I want it to become an asset to the community,” said Greg Dunnegan.

The Dunnegans requested a zoning change, which would allow for a mixed-use development.

City council is set to approve the zoning request at today’s meeting.

Once approved, the Joyland Development Complex would include an event center and possibly restaurants.

Greg said he’s open to more ideas, but he wants the improvement to create positive change in south Wichita.

The current property has become an eyesore and nuisance, but Councilman James Clendenin believes the new plans will keep crime rates down.

“Now somebody is going to come in, clean up that property, put in an event venue, maybe do some things like the old KFDI Days, or maybe a temporary carnival or something like that,” said Clendenin, who represents the area.

Many living in Wichita know this isn’t the first time someone has had plans to develop south Wichita, which then never happened.

Clendenin said it’s different this time around, as the owners are making moves to create a new future for the amusement park.

“The owner of the property has ponied up a lot of money to get the rezoning done, and get all of the things done that need to happen for cleaning up the property,” said Clendenin. “He has a lot of investment in this property, and so he’s going to make sure his plans are moving forward.”

Greg told KSN the cleanup process would start after zoning approval, and hopes to have something up and running by 2020.