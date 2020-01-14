New plates in Kansas will emphasize renewable energy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas will begin issuing new personalized license plates Wednesday that emphasize the state’s growth in using renewable energy.

The plates will feature wind turbines profiled against a sunrise. Kansas Department of Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart says Kansas has become a leader in alternative energy.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports a report last year said Kansas was the nation’s top producer of wind energy, with more than 36% of total electricity coming from wind power.

Residents can order the “Powering the Future” plates through their county treasurer’s office for $45.50, plus normal registration fees and taxes.

