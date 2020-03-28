New program offering grants to Wichita hospitality workers impacted by coronavirus pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Between shift cuts to temporary closures, restaurant and bar workers are feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“What’s happening to them, what’s happening to us, it’s nobody’s fault but we got to help combat the fall out,” said Jennifer Ray, owner of The Monarch.

Each day that passes bringing a hit to the hospitality industry. “In Wichita it’s been estimated that just the salaries and the tips are a million dollars a day,” said Jeff Breault, owner of R&J Discount Liquor.

Wichita non-profit, Cars for Charities, is stepping up to the plate to help. They launched a program, ICT Bar Rescue, to give away grants to those full-time restaurant and bar workers in Wichita. “We have a committee that will verify their application and will contact them as soon as possible and grant them up to $500 dollars cash or help pay rent or what have you. No questions asked,” said Breault.

The fund is created from community donations. Within their first 24-hours they raised nearly $20,000. They are asking for Wichitans to help, “A dollar, five dollars, ten dollars or a thousand dollars because we’re gonna get the money to those servers. People who have been serving you, we’re gonna serve,” said Breault.

All donations are tax-deductible. Each one serving a bigger purpose, “I think it helps remind them that we haven’t forgotten about them, that the city hasn’t forgot about the people that take care of us on a day-to-day basis,” said Ray.

If you are a worker in need, you can apply for the grant by clicking here.

If you would like to donate, you can click here.

