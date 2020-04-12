New Spring Church Services move online for Easter Sunday

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW)– Ban or not, Easter is here. Today is one of the most significant days of the year for Christians, but today they won’t spend it in a house of God. KSN News spoke with a local pastor to learn how he is side-stepping the gathering issues. He told us the religious community is really leaning on technology this Easter.

Lead Pastor Mark Hoover from New Spring Church actually said they’ve had more people participate then ever before since the COVID-19 sent everyone home. He attributed that to technology, like live-steaming. New Spring Church will host an Easter sermon this morning at 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. you can watch them on their website newspring.org and click “Stream”.

There you can also find recorded Easter lessons and sermons for kids of all ages, from toddlers to High School seniors. We’ll also air the Easter sermon right on KSN at 11 a.m.

“Right now because the Coronavirus is so highly contagious and we don’t really know much about it yet, it’s important for us to keep social distancing. Until we learn more until we get the all clear. It is what it is, you know if you think about it, it’s almost like a message for Easter because Jesus died it is what it is, but it’s not what it seems, because on Easter morning he came out of the grave and consequently this is now how we saw Easter 10 weeks ago. But God has a plan and he has a purpose,” said Lead Pastor at New Spring Church, Mark Hoover.

We reached out to several other churches and never heard back, but, many local congregations are offering live streams or recorded sermons for Easter on their websites.

