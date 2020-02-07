New strategy helps Hutchinson firefighters battle flames

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– On Thursday, the Hutchinson Fire Department conducted a special fire operation. A new strategy to help firefighters learn how to properly turn off wild fires. The operation began at 1 p.m. and went on until 5 p.m.

The task required firefighters to blocked off 82 Avenue from Monroe Street all the way down to Plum Street. Firefighters where then able to burn at least 25 feet of dead grass both on the South and North entrance of Plum Street. Allowing them to learn how to control the fire in a stabled environment.

“It takes the chance of the cigarettes or the tire chains dragging down the road to start these fires,” said Division Chief of Operations Fire Department, Doug Hanen.

In the past, Hutchinson’s Fire Department has set fires in different locations, however since the 2017 wild fire near 82 and Monroe, they’ve decided to try new areas.

“This is the first year we’ve moved into some heavier traveled areas,” added Hanen.

After several homes were burned in 2017 due to a wild fire, the Hutchinson Fire Department decided to create this training. A training that allows acres to burn at least 25 feet of dead grass within the same area all this to prevent history from repeating itself.

The operation took four hours. During that time each fire team member traded off their positions, and assisted by either turning off the fire or starting up a new fire trail.

“To give these guys the opportunity to do it in a control setting with some people that have done it in the past as a mentor is a huge advantage for us,” said Hanen.

