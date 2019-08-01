New studies shed light on mental health needs in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two new studies are shedding some light on the mental health care gaps in Sedgwick County. Ascension Via Christi released the findings Thursday.

The two studies gathered data from Ascension Via Christi, COMCARE, and the Substance Abuse Center of Kansas. The results suggest our community needs more resources and what we are doing isn’t cost effective.

One study looked at what it called “high utilizers” – people who bounce between service providers making it more costly and less effective for treatment.

It found that $56 million dollars of care was delivered between 2015 and 2018 for 516 patients. Of that, 17 million was funded by public assistance or uncompensated care.

The second focused on mental health facilities and staffing. It suggested consolidating resources and a coordinated community effort is needed to address the issues. It also suggested the community will need a minimum of 64 additional mental health providers over the next 10 years to meet the need.

“And so now we have some data points and research and some information that we could use as part of the strategic planning process for our community to ultimately find some solutions or better solutions,” said Joan Tammany, Executive Director of COMCARE. “We’ve got good solutions they just need to be better,”

The newly formed Mental Health and Substance Abuse Coalition, made up of 12 mental health providers and law enforcement, is evaluating the data to determine how best to move forward.

The results of both studies are available for review at viachristi.org/BH-studies