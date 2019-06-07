New tactical robot at Pratt Co. Sheriff provides safer alternative in hostile situations

The Pratt County Sheriff’s Office just got a new addition to their team.

It’s not a human, but a robot.

“It has the capability to go upstairs and downstairs,” Sheriff James White said. “The new tool is a robot that is designed to go into hazardous conditions or hostile conditions.”

Conditions Sheriff White said are too dangerous to send on of his own officers.

“I would rather send in a machine than one of my people,” he said.

The tactical robot is designed to do more than just scout out potentially dangerous situations.

“We can put water on it, and send water to the person who is stuck,” he said. “We can also deliver certain gasses to gain compliance.”

It’s equipped with a microphone and a pan, tilt and zoom camera.

“It is an infrared and night vision camera,” he said.

Every capability is controlled form a simple remote device.

“You hae your drive system which allows us to move the device and see what you’re doing,” Pratt County Undersheriff Max Barrett said.

He said the robot can be controlled from 1,000 feet in the line of sight and 400 out of sight.

It’s a distance they hope will keep other officers safe.

“Hope with this tool, it saves an officer’s life,” Sheriff White said.