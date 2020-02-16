New tax laws: What you need to know when filling out your taxes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– We are officially two months out from tax return season. So if you are one of those who has not filled in their tax forms just yet, there is still time. Chirstensen Financial Services is providing help for all those who have not field their taxes.

KSN News spoke with Nolan Christensen, owner of Chirstensen Financial Services to see what new tax laws have come into play this year.

“This year one of the changes that occurred is that if they were divorced prior to 2019 the spouse paying the alimony would be able to deduct it and the spouse would be able to claim it as income, starting with divorces that started in 2019 and going forward it’s not deductible, it’s not claimable,” said Christensen.

“The other change that can happened occurred late in December that came through and that is with retirement accounts and IRA accounts, they do not have to start doing the minimum distributions until they’re 72. Instead of the 70 in a half so that got extended,” added Christensen.

KSN also asked, what the most common mistakes were when people filled out their taxes.

“The biggest thing that I am seeing is getting missed is people that have student loan interest, you know they are paying on their student loan, so don’t forget to deduct your interest because that is a deductible amount.” said Christensen.

Remember you have until April 15, to file your taxes without asking for an extension.

