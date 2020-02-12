New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking

When you want a McFlurry, one of the worst things to hear is that the McDonald’s ice cream machine is broken.

The machines are notorious for being down, but People reports McDonald’s may have found a solution.

The company has teamed up with a company called Kytch, which developed technology that can help employees manage the machines by correcting mechanical issues caused by human error and making sure the automated cleaning cycle happens on time.

Kytch first introduced the devices in May.

McDonald’s has not confirmed whether any of their locations are using the device.