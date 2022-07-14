WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Monday, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced that new training to help law enforcement solve missing and murdered indigenous person cases is now available online. Local indigenous communities are excited about the coming change.

According to the National Crime Information Center, in 2016 there were more than 5,000 missing indigenous women and girls, but the number continues to grow as cases often go unreported or are entered into the database incorrectly.

For years, indigenous communities have struggled with high rates of assault, abduction, and murder.

“There is a need for law enforcement. They do not have enough police officers there so therefore there is not enough money,” said Chair of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Wichita, Kansas Chapter, Tashina Buffalohead.

Buffalohead said any time a non-indigenous person goes onto a reservation they can commit a crime and get away with it.

“The police can’t do anything. It has to go back to state, so that makes us a target,” said the Co-Chair of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Wichita, Kansas Chapter, Jennifer Springwater Smith.

It has been a struggle for law enforcement to help with these case investigations because they do not always have a way to approach tribal land, according to the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

This new training will cover six areas such as human trafficking, how to send out a missing person alert, and the laws in place that can make it difficult for law enforcement to help with the cases.

“We need to step in as the Law Enforcement Training Center or as the state and give law enforcement officers the tools in order to solve those cases,” said Executive Director of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center, Darin Beck.

The training is now available for law enforcement and anyone else wanting to help online.

You can find more here.