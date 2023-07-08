WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many autism behavioral therapy centers in Wichita report long waitlists for treatment. It is one of many difficulties parents face when finding resources to help children with autism. Wichita native Kevin Franco brought his center for autism, Blooming Horizons, to the city to help alleviate the issue.

“We’re more than happy to help out anybody and everybody. We do not have a waitlist. We can do assessments right away, and we can probably get started with behavioral services that you’ve probably been waiting for,” said Franco, CEO of Blooming Horizons.

Franco says many centers in Wichita have waitlists as long as 18-24 months. His son Dylan has autism, so he understands the importance of providing early intervention.

“Dylan was diagnosed at two,” explained Franco, “It allowed the therapist to get with him and help him transition from the behaviors that he had and the speech that he didn’t have. I believe if Dylan wouldn’t have had that therapy that he had when he was two, then he wouldn’t be where he was today.”

Ending the wait for treatment is a large part of Blooming Horizons’ mission. Franco says he opens locations where there is a need, and he wanted help in his hometown.

“We’ve been in New Jersey and New Jersey was number one for the last 12 years in a row per capita for autism. Now they’re number two. And I thought with, obviously, the lack of providers that are in Kansas and the Wichita area, that we would expand our second location to Wichita, Kansas.”

The applied behavioral analysis center has no waitlist, and gives quality time to each patient by assigning one therapist per child.

“Being able to be with the clients that don’t have a waitlist that I can help just initially jump in and then have the opportunity to grow with them, I thought that was a great opportunity,” said Blooming Horizons Director of Clinical Operations Surbhee Soni, “It’s very important for all the practitioners to be on the same page so that together we can set the client up for success in the future.”

Within the first month of opening, Soni says the community of Wichita is already showing tremendous support for the facility.

“A lot of emotions. Overwhelming emotions. Parents want to help their kids, and to see someone who shares similar interests, I think it helps,” said Soni.

Franco says they are already working on opening a second facility in Wichita. He says the company will use resources from the center in New Jersey to help support its growth in Wichita.