WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Friday was not the day a brand-new Andover resident expected as she became a United States citizen from Ukraine.

Iuliia Orellana says she has been looking forward to this day for three years, but it’s hard to celebrate with what is going on in her home country.

“It doesn’t feel like celebration time now with everything that is going on in my country. It actually feels bad. I feel like I’m abandoning my country like in such a hard moment,” said Orellana.

She was one of 161 people from more than three dozen countries to take the oath of allegiance. But, after waiting three years to become a citizen, Orellana says while she is free, her family and friends are not.

Iuliia Orellana

“I’m from Ukraine, from the city of Donetsk, that actually wasn’t been controlled by Ukraine for the last eight years,” said Orellana.

She says when she first saw the news of the attacks on other parts of the country, it was hard to believe, calling it terrifying. She has been checking will her family multiple times a day.

“I’m used to seeing pictures of the destruction shells and bombs tanks in the street, but what is happening now is a completely different level. I cannot even imagine like in the modern world something like this is possible,” said Orellana.

Orellana says she still has family in Ukraine and has been checking in with them multiple times a day.

“They are not trying to get out of the country, but yes, life has changed a lot of people not going to work people are trying to get like food water supplies because you never know,” said Orellana.

All of the conflict has made this day hard to celebrate.

“I’m glad that it happened. I’m glad to be American now. I’m happy about that. It’s just like a mixed feeling,” said Orellana.

While she says she is happy to be an American, she thinks of all her family that is not safe like her.

“It’s very mixed and a complicated feeling. I’m happy that I am in safety, but I feel very bad and scared for the people who stayed there,” said Orellana.

Orellana says her family and friends in both Ukraine and Russia want peace and don’t want this war, and she hopes that by the time her son grows up, this conflict will be over.

“I mean, of course, I am hoping for peace. I just want it to stop as soon as possible, but I just don’t see how real it is, so strange what is going on now. It doesn’t look like anything can stop Putin now, so it is very terrifying,” said Orellana.