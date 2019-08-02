New updates from the Wichita Water Treatment Plant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News crews got a behind the scenes look at the Wichita Water Treatment Plant today.

This comes about a week after one city official said the plant could “fail at anytime.”

The plant is about 80-years-old and is nearing the end of its useful life. The city says it is addressing many of the maintenance issues.

Right now, they are focused on keeping the facility in functioning order while working to build a new one.

“It’s just plain economics that it makes more sense to replace it with a new facility than it does to continue to incur large, expensive repairs going forward in the future,” said Don Henry, Assistant Wichita Public Works Director. “We’re at the point now where it makes sense to do that.”