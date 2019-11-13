New urban entrepreneur hub to open in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Christina Long shows off the lobby area inside Founders Grove a newly formed entrepreneurial hub.

“Founders Grove exists to empower urban entrepreneurs in the cities urban core,” said Christina Long, President and CEO of Create Campaign, Inc. “What we’re wanting to do is really create a space where people can come and learn how to be entrepreneurs. How to start and grow their business.”

In three-and-a-half months, thanks to sponsors and funds from the City of Wichita’s District 1 Hyatt Fund, the donated Commerce Bank building has been transformed into small and large conference rooms and office spaces.

“This is a space where people can go not only to talk about their dreams but to make their dreams happen,” said Long.

It will also provide shared office space for multiple organizations to call home.

The hub will also provide shared office space for the following organizations: Camp Destination Innovation, Real Men Real Heroes,Inc., The Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce, and Long’s organization, Create Campaign, Incorporated.

“With us being able to pull together and join forces, we’ll be able to help us all have a bigger footprint and a greater impact,” said Long. “We’ll still be also working on our individual missions.”

Long grew up a few blocks from 21st and Grove. She hopes Founders Grove will mean more than just a symbol of shared office space.

“What I hope it means is an opportunity to truly empower us with the financial literacy, the economic empowerment and the entrepreneurship platform that we are so deserving of.”

An investment in this community that speaks to its potential.

“The idea of investing in this particular part of town matters just as much as all the other investments that we read about and celebrate in downtown Wichita. We are a vibrant community and this is just another indication that there’s so much more that’s in store for us,” said Long.

The grand opening will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 13. The public is invited.