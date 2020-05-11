New video shows Ahmaud Arbery at construction site just before death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CNN) – Newly-released video in the investigation into the February shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery appears to show him at a construction site of a Georgia home just moments before he was confronted and fatally shot.

Arbery’s family has confirmed it is him.

In the video, Arbery looks around and then walks out.

Shortly after this, Arbery was stopped while running by Travis and Greg McMichael, then shot and killed.

News 4 Jax I-team reporter Kelly Wiley learned of other videos showing Arbery on Thursday from the same attorney who released the video of the shooting.

She tracked down the property owner to get the clip.

The owner tracked down numerous videos of what all appear to be the same man walking through his home as far back as Oct. 2019.

In a side-by-side of the final video of the site and the shooting video that happened the same day, Arbery is seen wearing the same clothing.

Now, the question is whether the new video will play a role in both the initial Glenn County investigation where charges were not filed against the McMichaels, as well as the following GBI investigation where felony murder charges were filed.

When the GBI took over this case after a public outcry, they released a statement saying “we are indeed reviewing additional video footage and photographs as part of the active case. It is important to note that this footage was reviewed at the beginning of the GBI investigation and before the arrest of Gregory and Travis McMichael.”

Both McMichael men – father and son – are in custody on murder and aggravated assault charges.

The vide of the shooting went viral, thrusting the case into the national spotlight and prompting widespread outrage.

