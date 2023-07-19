GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A partnership between Garden City Community College and Newman University will allow southwest Kansas students to get their college degrees without leaving southwest Kansas.

With the partnership, students can get an associate degree from GCCC and a bachelor’s degree with in-person classes through the new Newman location in Garden City.

Beginning this fall, students can work on completing degrees in business administration and agribusiness. And soon, Newman plans to accept applications for its nursing program.

“This partnership is vital for retaining talent in Southwest Kansas and the region,” GCCC President Dr. Ryan Ruda said in a news release. “Through a review of data and conversations with our students, it became imperative that we find solutions to bring four-year degree completion opportunities in a face-to-face format.”

“We firmly believe that education is a catalyst for growth and community vibrancy, and that our graduates will be positive change agents,” Newman President Kathleen Jagger said.

Newman says students who complete their associate degree and enroll with Newman will receive a $20,000 scholarship and are eligible for further need-based aid. Also, GCCC graduates who receive federal Pell or state grants are eligible for the Newman Match Grant, which provides additional assistance.

To learn more, click here or visit GCCCKS.edu or NewmanU.edu.