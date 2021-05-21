New WSU Tech culinary program comes to downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Board of Regents approved WSU Tech’s Culinary Arts program Wednesday.

The new culinary program is set to begin August 2021 and will offer certificates and degrees that will prepare individuals for entry-level and secondary food service positions, with the potential for expedited promotion.

Students who enter the Culinary Arts program at WSU Tech will be able to earn a Technical Certificate in as little as one year or an Associates of Applied Science in just two years.

WSU Tech’s program places emphasis on maximizing lab contact hours, with expanded options, and providing real-world experience in an urban location within the framework of innovation, sustainability, and accessibility.

Students will develop the skills to assist in menu development and product development that will in turn assist them in their professional advancement beyond entry-level positions.

Renowned chefs and Culinary Institute of America alumni John and Lexi Michael will lead the WSU Tech Culinary Arts program.

The Culinary Arts program at WSU Tech is now enrolling. More information can be found here.

