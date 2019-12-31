New Year: What advice would you give your younger self?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With 2020 quickly approaching, we asked Wichita seniors what advice they would give to themselves when they were younger, heading into a new year.

“My advice would be to stay active and to do whatever you can to keep your mind sharp. Working puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, learning something new everyday,” Donna Dunham said before her husband piped in.

“Watch Jeopardy!” Bob Dunham said.

“Yes, we watch Jeopardy everyday and Wheel of Fortune a lot,” Donna said.

Because the group was heading into an exercise class at the downtown Senior Center, exercise was what most brought up.

“I find I can live alone and enjoy it very very much,” Catherine Slate said.

“Try to keep your sanity in this chaotic world,” Betty Marshall said.

Marshall’s friends volunteered the information and she confirmed, she is 90 years old.

“Lose weight, stay healthy, stay warm. And it looks like I really need to lose weight,” Mike Stine joked.

“Just be kind to everyone and treat them how you want to be treated. Because that’s what we are supposed to,” Barbara Owens shared.

