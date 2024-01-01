WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New Years’ Eve is notorious for being a day when people drive under the influence. Numbers from the DUI Victims Center of Kansas said 42% of fatal crashes on New Years’ Eve involve a driver under the influence compared to 14% the rest of the year.

For one family in Hope, Kansas, 13 years ago, that statistic became a reality.

It was New Years’ Eve 2010 when Tresea Middleton was involved in a crash that made her forget her family.

“My mom got the worst call that she could ever have gotten,” Middleton said. “I was supposed to get off work and a friend was supposed to take me to where my husband was at… we never made it there.”

What Middleton didn’t know was that her friend was driving drunk and high

“I remember sounds that sounded like pop cans being crushed, and still to this day i cant do crushing pop cans,” Middleton said.

The driver had lost control of the car. It rolled over three times.

“I ended up with a broken nose, broken cheekbone, broken collarbone, fractured hip as well as a traumatic brain injury,” Middleton said.

For two years after the crash, Middleton was disoriented, hardly able to walk and in near constant pain.

“I don’t remember the birth of my kids, I don’t remember moments like my wedding day,” Middleton said.

Middleton’s daughter Nicole Middleton was seven when the crash happened.

“I couldn’t come home from school and say ‘Hey Mom, look what i did’ because she couldn’t remember that she had kids,” said Nicole.

She said it took until she was 13 to rebuild their relationship and feel like she had a mom again after the crash left Middleton unable to remember her closest loved ones.

“He took my children’s mother and my husband’s wife,” Middleton said.