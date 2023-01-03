WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has released its New Year’s Weekend Holiday Activity Report, showing law enforcement was busier this year than they were last.

The reporting period for this report ran from 6 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

According to the data, this year, there were 22 DUI arrests over this weekend. Last year, there were 11. This is down from the 2021 report, though, which reported 26.

Speeding tickets and warnings also saw an uptick, with 567 tickets issued and 439 warnings given in 2022, up from 490 and 409 in 2021, respectively.

The KHP also saw it worked four total fatal crashes, resulting in five deaths during the reporting period. None of those fatalities were the result of a DUI.

Troopers also worked 517 motorist assists, which is a decline from both 2022 and 2021. Last year 648 were reported, and 906 in 2021.

See the full chart below:

Enforcement Data202120222023
DUI Arrests261122
Speed Citations733490567
Speed Warnings579409439
Safety Belt Citations313047
Safety Belt Warnings549
Safety Belt Teen Citations723
Safety Belt Teen Warnings000
Child Restraint Citations9810
Motorist Assist906648517
Source: Kansas Highway Patrol
Crash Data202120222023
Fatal DUI-Related Crashes000
DUI-Related Fatalities000
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes034
Non-DUI Related Fatalities035
Source: Kansas Highway Patrol