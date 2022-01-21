Newly-released JIAC video shows footage of Cedric Lofton’s fatal interaction

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that they would not be filing any charges in the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, who died from injuries sustained in Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) custody.

On Friday at roughly 4:50 p.m., Sedgwick County released footage that shows the measures taken to attempt to revive Lofton.

You can find this footage on the Sedgwick County website by clicking here. (WARNING: Some of the videos contained in this link may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.)

District Attorney Marc Bennett said that due to systemic procedures, any charges filed against JIAC would be thrown out by a judge.

Cedric Lofton died at a hospital on Sept. 26. It was two days after the altercation at the center.