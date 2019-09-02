Newsfeed Now for September 2: New grading system in Kansas; Area 51 raid

News

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now for September 2, the conversation began in Wichita, Kansas. Wichita elementary schools will grade students on a 1 to 4 scale instead of the traditional ABCDF grading system. As you can imagine, this system is causing a lot of confusion. KSNW’s Craig Andres reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

GETTING A NEW ARM: Six-year-old Thompson Sledge showed off what he calls his new “robot arm.” Born without a left arm, Thompson recently got a new prosthetic arm and can now do a lot of things he couldn’t do before. WKRG’s Devon Walsh joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 6:59 in the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.