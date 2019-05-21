58-year-old rookie on Memphis Police Department wants to make positive impact

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Memphis Police Department says it has its oldest rookie on the force. Officer Don Brown is 58 years old, but he isn’t letting his age get in the way of serving his community.

“This is something I always wanted to do since I was a kid,” said Brown.

It only took Brown five decades to realize that dream.

“Being 58, I felt like I could still do it,” said Officer Brown. “So, calling the academy and asking, ‘Hey, am I too old?'” To Brown’s surprise he wasn’t.

Two years ago, he retired from his job in food industry and he realized there was a need for police in Memphis. With the support of his family, he began the grueling training process.

“A lot of push-ups, sit-ups, and runs and all that,” shared Brown. “But I was prepared for it, because I felt like I had something to prove.”

After training with a class of 84 recruits, studying laws, and then graduating, Brown is now undergoing his officer field training.

“He’s really doing it on his own now, and I’m proud of him and I think he’s going to be a great officer,” said Officer Field Trainer Geoffrey Redd.

Brown was inspired to join MPD to make a positive impact on impressionable young lives.

“When we were teenagers, we come to a fork,” said Brown. “I’m going to go to the right or I’m going to go to the left. So hopefully, we can catch them and keep them on that right path.”

The officer says that making a change every day on the streets is what he looks forward to most.

“At the end of my life, I’d rather be known for this than anything else that I’ve done,” said Brown. “This has just been a dream come true for me.”