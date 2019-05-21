9-year-old donates toys to tornado victims

RUSTON, La. — Beau Palmer isn’t your average 9-year-old.

After seeing the devastation in Ruston after the tornado, the first thing he thought of were other kids in the community.

“I was going to the store to buy some supplies to donate, and my grandson Beau decided to ask ‘but what about the kids? What are we going to get for the kids?'” said Amy McCauley, Beau’s grandmom.

So Beau and his nana decided to get his favorite kind of toys for kids in need.

“His go to comfort is a stuffed animal so he wanted to buy the kids stuffed animals,” said McCauley.

Beau, who has autism and ADHD, always has a stuffed animal in tow wherever he goes.

He says he wants other kids to feel the same sense of security his stuffed animals give to him.

“We want to make sure that they aren’t really scared about everything and they have something to make them not so scared,” said Palmer.

Beau and his nana picked up some toys and his nana posted on Facebook asking for donations. She says they got over 100.

They took those donations to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office to be distributed.

“Beau is a very caring person, it makes me feel proud,” said McCauley.

Beau hopes the donated toys will lift the spirits of kids who lost their own in the tornado.

He wants them to remember that having a good attitude can make all the difference.

“Just be positive about what you do have and not what you don’t,” said Palmer.

The toys will also be distributed to other kids in need in the community.