Activists plan to bail out women jailed in Tennessee with Mother’s Day gift of freedom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This Mother’s Day weekend some women in Nashville will receive the gift of freedom.

Members of Nashville’s Southerners On New Ground, “SONG Nashville”, have been preparing to bail out black mothers who can’t afford to pay bail for themselves.

“If you can’t afford bail you could be in jail, you know over a year or more before your trial comes up. So, it’s not just a couple of days that you could be separated from your family because you can’t pay.” said activist, Deborah Lilton.

The activist group hopes to bail out as many mothers as possible on Thursday. SONG Nashville said the ideal candidate is a mother with a bail of $10,000 or less, but they do try to find potential candidates whose bail can be reduced.

SONG Nashville has been raising money for the effort but they will also be receiving money from the regional SONG.

On Wednesday, some members of SONG Nashville spent the day at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility, identifying mothers they can help.

Others spent the evening at Hadley Park, preparing arts and crafts to welcome the mothers.

The effort is part of a national campaign by the National Bail Out Collective. The goal is to end the practice of money bail.

“I think it’s safe to say there are two justice systems, there is one justice system for the rich and moneyed, and there is one justice system for the poor.” said Lilton.

If interested in helping, you can contact the regional SONG here.