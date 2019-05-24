Alabama girl born without arms learns to ride horse

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — Serenity Kackley was born without arms, but she doesn’t let that stop her from doing anything.

The 4-year-old loves horses. So when she told her mom she wanted to learn how to ride, they found their way to Starlight Stables and Toni Christopher.

“I don’t know what I would do without her because I didn’t know what to do, and she just put it all in motion,” said Serenity’s mom Talina Kackley.

Toni found a couple to donate a special seat that straps Serenity in and found a way for her to control the pony.

“I tied some strings front the bit to the stirrup, so she uses her legs.,” said Christopher , owner of Starlight Stables. “When she wants to stop she pulls back and says ‘whoa’ and when she wants to go one way she pulls one leg up and pushes with the other.”

It didn’t take long for Serenity to learn how to ride without help.

“Tears just went all down my face,” said the girl’s mother. “I know she can do this, but actually seeing her do this it’s touching.”

Serenity plans on continuing to take riding lessons at Starlight Stables, and her mom knows she will continue to defy the odds.