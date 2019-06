MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There was no patient in an ambulance when it was stolen earlier this morning.

Police say the ambulance was at a loading bay at Mobile Infirmary when the suspect decided to hop in the ambulance and take it for a joy ride.

It caused a wreck at Springhill Avenue and Ann Street. Three patients were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

A home surveillance camera captured video of the ambulance with its sirens on.