Arkansas begins medical marijuana sales

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK) – After more than two and a half years since being approved by voters, medical marijuana sales are good to go in Arkansas.

The first sale was made Friday night. Marijuana had been illegal in Arkansas since 1923.

Dozens of people purchased medical marijuana at Doctor’s Orders RX in Hot Springs. The line wrapped around the building and all through a parking lot.

Some people told us they waited close to 10 hours in line to buy products on Saturday.

Mother Nature didn’t stop dozens of Arkansans from being a part of history.

“I’ve been here since 11 last night,” Gerard Wimer said.

Bailey Arnold drove almost 5 hours from Tontitown in Washington County.

“We got here yesterday and we came up here and went ahead and filled out the papers with the owners,” Arnold said.

Doctor’s Orders RX in Hot Springs is the first medical marijuana dispensary to open in Arkansas.

“Finally we are getting up closer to the rest of the world. I think it’s amazing and should have been done a long time ago,” said Dana Stanley.

Some people were excited to be a few of the first customers in line.

“It’s a huge step to me because finally I feel like I fit in more. I was born and raised in Oregon were it’s been legal, so it’s like it’s finally here,” Arnold added.

Others waited in the long line hoping to make it through the front doors.

“I’m actually kind of shocked that there is so many people here,” Stanley continued.

Arkansas patients can buy only 2.5 ounces of marijuana every 14 days.

“I’m ready to get home but I’m excited it was a pretty simple process all together,” Wimer said.

Patients say it’s the begging of change for people who have symptoms of cancer, diseases and other medical conditions.

“I think it means people are going to get off these opioids. Maybe it will help with the opioids epidemic,” Wimer said.

People didn’t let the rain stop them from getting what they need.

“You know what, I don’t even think I mind that right now,” Stanley said.

Arkansas is the 33rd state with a medical marijuana program.

Patients were served on a‬ first-come, first-served basis.

Green Springs Medical Dispensary, which is also in Hot Springs, plans to open on Monday.