Auburn police officer killed, 2 injured; suspect captured

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (7:38 a.m.): Auburn police confirm that the suspect is in custody. He was captured at the intersection of Beehive Road and Wire Road.

(5:22 a.m.): According to Chief Register of Auburn Police, one of the three injured officers was airlifted to the nearest hospital and two others were transported by ground. The condition of the two injured officers has been updated to serious condition. One officer is expected to be released soon. One officer died before midnight. According to the Lee County Coroner, the name of the victim will be released once family has been notified.

The officers were responding to a domestic call, what is considered to be “the most dangerous” because of its unpredictable nature.

Below is the latest news briefing:

News briefing on Auburn manhunt JUST IN: Auburn authorities present a briefing on the current manhunt for man suspected of shooting several Auburn police officers. DETAILS: https://bit.ly/2EvYbpRPosted by CBS 42 on Monday, May 20, 2019

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

There is a search for a suspect in a shooting of several police officers in Auburn, Alabama overnight. The State of Alabama has issued an Emergency BLUE Alert. The Auburn Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for your assistance to find Grady Wayne Wilkes.

Wilkes is a 29-year-old white male. He’s 6’4”, 215 pounds, and is believed to be a serious risk to the public. Wilkes was last seen wearing camo clothing with body armor and a helmet at Arrow Head Trailer Part in Auburn, Alabama around 11:30 pm on Sunday night.

A source has confirmed to the Opelika-Auburn News one officer has died and two others are injured, at least one critical. So far, no identities are released yet of the officers shot, and the source asked to remain unidentified. The three officers were shot while responding to a domestic disturbance at Arrowhead Mobile Home Park off Wire Road, south of Auburn.

If you have any information regarding Wilkes, please contact the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3100 or call 911.