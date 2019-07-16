Big blast-off at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center





5,000. That’s how many rockets were set to go off at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Tuesday morning.

On the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center attempted to make history with a world record attempt for the most rockets launched at the same time. The previous record was under 4,000.

Preparations and testing started months ago with a 300 rocket test launch. That went smoothly and paved the way for the big blast-off. People from all over showed up to see history in the making, including one couple from Utah.

Couple comes all the way from Utah to see WORLD RECORD ROCKET LAUNCH! Posted by WZDX Huntsville on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Local girl scouts also came to see the launch.

Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama are excited for the launch! Posted by WZDX Huntsville on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Space Camp campers also got a special treat.

We have Julia, from Space Camp excited to see on the launch! Posted by WZDX Huntsville on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Want to see what 5,000 rockets look like before they launch? Take a look!

A closer look at the rockets !! Posted by WZDX Huntsville on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

The attempt will have to be certified, but with 5,000 ready to fly, Huntsville have made history again.





