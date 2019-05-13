Butt Out! Colon Cancer Ride: Community honors TV station employee battling colon cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of bikers turned out this weekend for WKRG’s Butt-Out! Colon Cancer ride. It started at Harley- Davidson in Mobile and took a leisurely ride to end at Bob’s Downtown Diner. The ride was in honor of WKRG’s assignment manager Jennifer Rogers who is diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer two months ago. Jennifer has become an advocate for colon cancer screening and is urging people to get checked.

“The biggest thing is that is if you think you have any kind of symptoms see your doctor. Most insurance companies will only cover a colonoscopy if you are under 50. Go talk to your doctor,” I’m only 45, and I have Stage 4 cancer. My doctors think I’ve had it for 4-5 years,” Rogers said.

WKRG’s New Director, Chris Best, came up with the idea of the ride because he says the biking community is very generous. He says there are rides nearly every weekend to help support important causes in our community. He knew that even if the bikers did not know Jennifer, they would be willing to support her.

“She’s strong and will get through this and next year we will do the ride for someone else. It’s great to see her smile,” Best said.

Hundreds of friends, family, and strangers showed up to support Jennifer in her fight.

“A lot of people are excited, they were excited leading up to it. They finally got to ride their motorcycles in a police escort that’s fun, it’s a great turnout for a great cause,” said Tony Sawyer, the owner of Bob’s Downtown Diner.

We talked to several of the bikers who say they were happy to help.

“My mom had cancer and so anytime we can step up and support the cause, we want to do that,” Carmen Wilson.

Jennifer said her difficult week of chemotherapy became more bearable knowing that she had to ride to look forward to. She rode in a jeep and wore a big smile. She says she is honored by all of the people came to support her. That includes her family, friends, WKRG family, and her Mobile Bay City bombshell community.

“All these people don’t even know me, and they are out here supporting me because they want to. It leaves me without words,” Rogers said.

We also want to give a special thanks for the $1000 donation from the Oilmen’s Association, and $250 came from Wesco.