Caught on Camera: Altercation between woman and LA sheriff’s deputy

FARMERVILLE, La. (5/11/19, KTVE) — “Threw her down like she was a piece of trash or something, like an animal or something. Like when I seen that, I thought my sister was gone, I thought I lost my little sister,” says Wauneka Singleton.

Through tears, Singleton recalls the horrifying moment she watched the now viral video of her sister Leania being thrown by a man the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office identifies as one of its deputies.

It happened Friday night outside of a Farmerville SuperSave. Singleton says a fight broke out and her sister got involved.

Deputies showed up, and that’s when you can see Leania picked up and thrown to the ground.

“I was mad, angry. He was wrong for what he did. She didn’t deserve that, like he could’ve easily like pushed her away or something,” added Wauneka.

After the altercation, Leania was arrested. Her sister tells us she was charged with battery of a police officer and disturbing the peace.

Her family’s hearts are aching. After watching the video, they feared Leania was dead.

“I didn’t know how she would be. I don’t want anyone’s child to go through this or no mom cause he could’ve hurt my baby real bad and my grandkids would’ve been without a mother,” said Yolanda Singleton, Leania’s mom.

Just two months ago, Leania gave birth to her second child. Her mother says she hasn’t even fully healed from that birth, so she’s demanding justice.

“Justice is going to get served, it needs to get served, the officers need to have something done. I don’t want him to have no leave with pay because it’s just like you’re still working,” said Yolanda.

Her sister Wauneka just wants to know: why?

“I want to ask him why did he do that? What made you throw my little sister on the ground like that. I just want justice for her,” she continued.

Leania bonded out of jail on Saturday.

Yolanda says officials never brought Leania to a hospital for medical treatment after the incident.

The Union Parish Sheriff’s office has turned the case over to state police.